Superbikes

Dorna provides WorldSBK teams financial support: Subscribe to the Full Throttle podcast

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jonathan Rea of Great Britain and KAWASAKI RACING Team WorldSBK celebrates and greets the fans during the Superbike race 1 during the WorldSBK GEICO U.S. Round - Race 1 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on July 13, 2019 in Monterey, California.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Eurosport’s #FullThrottle podcast has learned that Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of the Superbike World Championship, is now providing financial support to teams in the World Superbike and World Supersport categories amid the uncertain times of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Questioned on the topic by Eurosport commentator Greg Haines in Monday’s show, Dynavolt Honda team boss Simon Buckmaster confirmed the news.

Superbikes

Mick Grant: 'There were petrol tanks flying over my head' - Full Throttle podcast

04/05/2020 AT 14:39

“That is true,” Buckmaster says. “It’s something Gregorio (Lavilla, WorldSBK Sporting Director with Dorna) told me about and since then there has been an exchanging of emails. I don’t need to go into amounts but I can say that Dorna is doing the best they can and they are supporting the teams. Thanks to Dorna for that. I support them in everything they’re trying to do to get the season going.”

#FullThrottle understands there is no such financial support for teams in the Supersport 300 World Championship as their arrangements differ even under normal circumstances, mainly due to the fact that their races happen only in Europe and do not require the kind of budgets involved as with the long-haul, ‘flyaway’ events.

Buckmaster went on to discuss the possibilities of running a season in 2020:

I can only answer that question with a personal view. My personal view, having spoken with the people I know, is that I believe that the two (proposed) MotoGP races and the World Superbike round in Jerez can go ahead; I want to believe that and would like to believe that. With that in mind, I think a race in Aragon is very feasible. Portimao is now open for track days and I believe they could go ahead. I think the same for Magny-Cours. For Misano at the start of November, I think it can go ahead. I think no for Donington in the first week of July. Assen depends on that government and the date of the event. I’ve heard nothing about the Covid-19 situation in Argentina; I’d like to say we are going there but I think it’s unlikely.

Listen to the full Simon Buckmaster interview in this week’s #FullThrottle podcast

Listen and subscribe to the Full Throttle podcast via...

  • iTunes
  • Spotify
  • Castbox
  • Soundcloud
  • Acast
Superbikes

‘Individuals like that should never die’ – Andretti on Moss: Subscribe to the Full Throttle podcast

21/04/2020 AT 16:47
Superbikes

Paul Denning on Dorna’s ‘very proactive plan’: Subscribe to the Full Throttle podcast

13/04/2020 AT 17:50
Related Topics
Superbikes
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Superbikes

Mick Grant: 'There were petrol tanks flying over my head' - Full Throttle podcast

04/05/2020 AT 14:39
Superbikes

‘Individuals like that should never die’ – Andretti on Moss: Subscribe to the Full Throttle podcast

21/04/2020 AT 16:47
Superbikes

Paul Denning on Dorna’s ‘very proactive plan’: Subscribe to the Full Throttle podcast

13/04/2020 AT 17:50
Superbikes

‘What a man’ – Barry Nutley on Murray Walker: Subscribe to the Full Throttle podcast

10/04/2020 AT 07:45

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Australia

Big crash, drama and comedy - Looking back at Phillip Island

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australia

Rookie Locatelli dominant on his WorldSSP debut

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australia

Rea wins the Superpole race by the finest of margins!

00:01:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australia

"Yes he is! Yes he is!" - Lowes and Rea's epic Race 2 finish

00:01:53
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

13 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

YESTERDAY AT 10:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Football

The Warm-Up: Craig Pawson for Prime Minister, Chelsea's run continues

15/12/2016 AT 07:03
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMick Grant: 'There were petrol tanks flying over my head' - Full Throttle podcast
Next articleJamaican sprint king Bolt becomes father for first time