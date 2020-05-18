Dorna provides WorldSBK teams financial support: Subscribe to the Full Throttle podcast

Jonathan Rea of Great Britain and KAWASAKI RACING Team WorldSBK celebrates and greets the fans during the Superbike race 1 during the WorldSBK GEICO U.S. Round - Race 1 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on July 13, 2019 in Monterey, California.

Eurosport’s #FullThrottle podcast has learned that Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of the Superbike World Championship, is now providing financial support to teams in the World Superbike and World Supersport categories amid the uncertain times of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Questioned on the topic by Eurosport commentator Greg Haines in Monday’s show, Dynavolt Honda team boss Simon Buckmaster confirmed the news.

Superbikes Mick Grant: 'There were petrol tanks flying over my head' - Full Throttle podcast 04/05/2020 AT 14:39

“That is true,” Buckmaster says. “It’s something Gregorio (Lavilla, WorldSBK Sporting Director with Dorna) told me about and since then there has been an exchanging of emails. I don’t need to go into amounts but I can say that Dorna is doing the best they can and they are supporting the teams. Thanks to Dorna for that. I support them in everything they’re trying to do to get the season going.”

#FullThrottle understands there is no such financial support for teams in the Supersport 300 World Championship as their arrangements differ even under normal circumstances, mainly due to the fact that their races happen only in Europe and do not require the kind of budgets involved as with the long-haul, ‘flyaway’ events.

Buckmaster went on to discuss the possibilities of running a season in 2020:

I can only answer that question with a personal view. My personal view, having spoken with the people I know, is that I believe that the two (proposed) MotoGP races and the World Superbike round in Jerez can go ahead; I want to believe that and would like to believe that. With that in mind, I think a race in Aragon is very feasible. Portimao is now open for track days and I believe they could go ahead. I think the same for Magny-Cours. For Misano at the start of November, I think it can go ahead. I think no for Donington in the first week of July. Assen depends on that government and the date of the event. I’ve heard nothing about the Covid-19 situation in Argentina; I’d like to say we are going there but I think it’s unlikely.

Listen to the full Simon Buckmaster interview in this week’s #FullThrottle podcast

Listen and subscribe to the Full Throttle podcast via...

Superbikes ‘Individuals like that should never die’ – Andretti on Moss: Subscribe to the Full Throttle podcast 21/04/2020 AT 16:47