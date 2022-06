Superbikes

'Incredible stuff!' - Alvaro Bautista gets second win of weekend

It was a dream weekend for Alvaro Bautista at Emilia-Romagna as he doubled up with his second win of the weekend. Toprak Razgatlioglu, the Superpole sitter, came in second, whilst a disappointed Jonathan Rea had to settle for fourth. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:02:55, 20 minutes ago