'He threw it all away!' - Toprak Razgatlioglu error gifts Jonathan Rea victory in WorldSBK Superpole race

Jonathan Rea capitalised on a huge final-lap error from reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu to win a WorldSBK Superpole thriller at the Circuito Estoril.

00:00:55, an hour ago