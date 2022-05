Superbikes

'Absolutely flying' - Jonathan Rea smashes lap record to claim pole in Estoril

Jonathan Rea claimed his first pole of 2022 in Estoril with a record-shattering ride in qualifying. Rea will start from the front of the grid after clocking a time of 1’35.346. Championship rival Toprak Razgatlioglu will start second after also breaking the record, with Alvaro Bautista in third.

00:00:58, an hour ago