Superbikes

'That was amazing!' - Jonathan Rea snatches win from Alvaro Bautista in thrilling final lap

Watch the outrageous final lap of Race 2 of the World Superbikes championship in Estoril as six-time champion of the world Jonathan Rea showed all his class to come up in dramatic fashion and snatch the win from current championship leader Alvaro Bautista. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:02:02, 15 minutes ago