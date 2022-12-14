Former BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie will step up to World Supersport next season as Honda prepare to become the sixth manufacturer on the grid.

Mackenzie, who will join a MIE Honda Racing Team and MS Racing Team collaboration, won the BSB title in 2021 before an injury-interrupted 2022.

“It’s been a tough year but it’s ended on an absolute high,” he told Eurosport.

“Midori Moriwaki and Honda have given me a fantastic opportunity to take my career to the next level and I can’t wait to get going.

"I would like to say a big thanks to everyone past and present that have made this possible.”

The 27-year-old will be joined at his new team by former Moto2 and Moto3 rider Adam Norrodin.

His father, former Scottish rider Niall Mackenzie, believes it is a good move.

“Finding a way onto the world stage isn’t easy so I’m really pleased Tarran has made this happen,” he told Eurosport.

“He’s sacrificed and risked a lot in the process but Midori Moriwaki’s commitment gave everyone the confidence it was the right decision. I know he’s ready to maximise this opportunity.”

Mackenzie made his long-awaited WorldSBK debut as a wildcard at Donington Park in July.

“I’m really excited to join the MIE MS Racing Honda Team,” he added to WorldSBK’s official website.

“It has been a big goal of mine to return to World Championship level and I think that competing in World Supersport is the perfect way to learn and move forward.

“I just want to say a big thank you to Midori and the whole team for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to begin!”

