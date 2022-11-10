Former British Superbike rider Keith Farmer has died at the age of 35.

Farmer, who retired from racing in September 2021, won the Superstock 600 title in 2011, the Superstock 1000 in 2012 and 2018, and the British Supersport Championship in 2017.

As well as competing in the BSB support classes, Farmer also regularly raced in the British Superbike series.

Keith’s brother David wrote on Facebook: “I’m lost for words, our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side.

“Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed.”

Farmer said last year that he had decided to retire from racing following “two relatively big crashes”.

“It’s never easy to just pack up and walk away, but at the end of this year I was always planning on retirement from racing.

“I have had a tough year, but that’s just racing. I stepped in to finish the year with PR Racing, but after two relatively big crashes, I have realised that it is time to walk away.”

Farmer rode for several prominent BSB teams, including the Paul Bird Motorsport team, Buildbase Suzuki and TAS Racing.

TAS team principal Philip Neill said in a statement: "We enjoyed many happy memories together both within racing and on a personal level as Keith had remained a close friend of the team.

"His talent was undeniable and although his successes were many, including a memorable Superstock championship win with Tyco BMW in 2018, I will always feel like we never actually witnessed Keith's full potential on a superbike - as he was so often hampered by injury or bad luck."

British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin also posted a tribute to Farmer alongside a picture of the pair on a podium together.

“The day 3 mad Irish men locked out the podium. 2011 you were my fierce rival winning the stock 600 title.

“I remember when PBM snapped you up, sure you would go all the way to the top with birdys then GP team. That’s how good you were, pure raw talent."

British Superbike said in a statement: “Keith will be terribly missed by all that had the pleasure of meeting him throughout his career.

“He was a brilliant and successful rider on track, who will be fondly remembered by his rivals, colleagues and fans following today’s tragic news. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his friends and family members and in particular his children. Rest in peace Keith.”

