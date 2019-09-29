Eurosport
Razgatlioglu resurgent to take Superpole win in Magny-Cours
Toprak Razgatlioglu fought back to win the WSBK Superpole in Magny-Cours, pipping Jonathan Rea to the flag.
Michael van der Mark came in third.
The Turkish Puccetti Racing rider made it two out of two this weekend as he gained 11 places in the opening two laps to set up another battle with his rival from Kawasaki.
An error from Rea on Turn 5 allowed Razgatlioglu past and handed him victory.
More to follow.
