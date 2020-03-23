Full Throttle: Alex Lowes on the art of being a teammate with a five-time World Champion

Greg Haines has an in-depth interview with World Superbike championship leader Alex Lowes following his superb win in Australia.

The Englishman discusses maturing as a person, his move to Kawasaki, being team-mates with a five-time World Champion, his special friendship with Michael van der Mark and much more.

There’s also a catch-up with Lowes’ crew chief Marcel Duinker to get an exclusive viewpoint from inside the Kawasaki garage.

