Full Throttle: Coronavirus chaos and special Loris Baz interview

World Superbike rider Loris Baz is on the line following his impressive start to the season in Australia, which included a stint in the lead and two terrifying off-track moments!

Also: Greg Haines brings us the latest on how Coronavirus restrictions are affecting the world of motorcycle racing, plus there’s a review of the opening Moto2 and Moto3 Grands Prix of the season in Qatar.

The Frenchman was bullish when he spoke about his prospects for the season and what he felt was a much more competitive championship.

"It's going to be a cool year, for sure!" Baz told Haines on the podcast.

" I've never felt so good in the team and I can't wait to bring them back to the podium where they belong. "

"I'm looking forward to Jerez because I think we [Ten Kate Racing] can be even stronger and I'll be closer to the front. I'm really looking forward to it.

"I'm sure we have one of the best packages with a fantastic bike and I really enjoy riding it. I have one of the best teams."

The World Superbike season continues in Spain from March 27-29.

The British Superbikes season also gets underway with the opening weekend at Silverstone from April 19-21.

