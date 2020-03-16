Full Throttle: A fit O’Halloran is a dangerous O’Halloran!

Did you know BSB riders watch Loose Women? Neither did we. Jason ‘O’Show’ O’Halloran is our guest on this week’s episode, chatting with Greg Haines.

The McAMS Yamaha rider has recently tested in Spain and talks about the improvements to the 2020 Yamaha R1 as well as taking a trip down memory lane and recalling the Mick Doohan days.

He’s back to full fitness and ready to race!

The World Superbike season continues in Spain from March 27-29.

The British Superbikes season also gets underway with the opening weekend at Silverstone from April 19-21.

Listen and subscribe via...