Full Throttle: Greg, Whit and Charlie's final thoughts on 2019 (laughter warning)

In the final Full Throttle of 2019, Greg Haines is joined by Eurosport co-commentator James Whitham and pit lane reporter Charlie Hiscott in the Losail paddock.

Did Kawasaki win the title - or Ducati lose it? And just how is Whit so intelligent when he wants to be?!

Listen and subscribe via...

iTunes

Spotify

Castbox

Soundcloud

Pippa

Scott Redding wraps up BSB title despite Josh Brookes heroics

In the final episode of The Shakey Show this season, British Superbikes legend Shane Byrne joins Eurosport commentator Greg Haines to reflect on the brilliant Scott Redding taking the 2019 BSB title.

After a thrilling Showdown finale with a triple-header at Brands Hatch, the guys react to all the action and give all due credit to Josh Brookes' final-round heroics in ending up a close second in the season standings.

Villicum debacle should never happen again

Eurosport commentator Greg Haines is joined by James Whitham after an action-packed Argentinian round of WorldSBK dominated by the state of the Circuito San Juan Villicum track.

Plus, the guys give their reaction after Randy Krummenacher called out his team in a shocking post-race rant.

Listen here

The Shakey Show: Scott Redding is different class but is the British talent pool drying up?

In the latest episode of The Shakey Show, British Superbikes legend Shane Byrne joins Eurosport commentator Greg Haines to reflect on another Scott Redding masterclass.

The guys also discuss the relative lack of British talent coming through and wonder where the next British world champ come from?

Listen here

Scott Redding seals sublime double to start Showdown

In the latest episode of The Shakey Show, British Superbikes legend Shane Byrne joins Eurosport commentator Greg Haines to recap the first round of The Showdown in Assen.

Scott Redding was in sublime form as he sealed a double triumph at the circuit, but what will follow in the final two rounds of the season?

Also, how is Shakey's recovery going now and will he ever return to the sport?

Listen here

The Showdown preview with contender Tarran Mackenzie

Contender Tarran Mackenzie joins Eurosport commentator Greg Haines to preview the hotly-anticipated Showdown in British Superbikes.

Assen sees the start of the 2019 Showdown - who is going to take the spoils? Join Greg and Tarran for insight, analysis and anticipation ahead of the crucial next round.

Listen here

It's all about Jonathan Rea v Alvaro Bautista

Eurosport commentator Greg Haines and Julian Ryder, react to the latest World Superbikes action following a thrilling weekend in Portimão with Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista sharing victories.

Where does that leave the title race and what can we expect for the remainder of the season? What Haines and Ryder do agree on is the attention is now very much on Rea v Bautista. How about Leon Haslam?

Listen here

World Superbikes is back! And it's all change...

Eurosport commentator Greg Haines and World Superbike Paddock Show host Michael Hill are on-hand to discuss the return of World Superbikes after seven weeks off.

There may have been a long summer break but half of the riders appear to have moved teams! What's going on?! The guys discuss the latest ahead of live Free Practice, Qualifying and Race action on Eurosport 2 from Friday to Sunday.

Listen here

The Shakey Show: Special interview with Scott Redding

In the latest episode of The Shakey Show, Shane Byrne chats with Greg Haines and special guest Scott Redding from Cadwell Park.

Shakey chats to Scott about his bikes career, training, mentality... and being 'the guy who nicked his ride'!

Listen here

An hour with the newest BSB race winner, Andrew Irwin

In this week's revved up episode of Full Throttle Greg Haines sits down with Andrew Irwin, the newest winner of a BSB race, in an enthralling one hour conversation.

The guys cover every single topic you could possibly imagine.

Listen here

The Shakey Show: Who would Shakey like to ride for? Plus Andrew Irwin's first win

In the latest episode of The Shakey Show, Shane Byrne chats with Greg Haines about all the latest action as Andrew Irwin starred at Thruxton with his first British Superbike win in race one before finishing second in race two.

Which team would Shakey choose for a potential return next season? Plus, Shane answers some of your quickfire questions.

Listen here

The Shakey Show - It is becoming the Scott Redding Show

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne joined Greg Haines to review a hectic weekend of BSB racing at Snetterton.

The six-time British Superbike champion heaped praise on Scott Redding, had his say on that ‘jump start’, and gives his views on Jason O’Halloran’s struggles.

The 42-year-old also gives an update on a potential return to the sport. Rachel Stringer makes a guest appearance also.

Listen here

‘It is like he has a self-destruct button’ - Bautista throwing it away

Greg Haines is joined by James Whitham to discuss another disastrous weekend for Alvaro Bautista as Jonathan Rea extended his lead at the top of the World Superbike standings to 81.

The chaps also preview the upcoming BSB weekend at Snetterton and Whit pays tribute to the ‘prickly’ Marco Melandri, who announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season.

Listen here

How has Rea turned the title tide? Can he hold off Bautista?

Greg Haines is joined by an all-star Eurosport cast - James Whitham, Matt Roberts and Charlie Hiscott - to discuss the recent World Superbikes round at Donington Park, with Jonathan Rea taking a treble to overtake Alvaro Bautista in the title standings. He now leads the Spaniard by 24 points.

But how did he do it? Will he be caught?

Listen here

The Shakey Show - Why Shakey would love to come back to BSB

In the latest episode of The Shakey Show Shane Byrne chats with Greg Haines about his current situation after his horrible injuries.

Shane talks about his rehab and progress and discusses how like a possible return would be, and the reason why he would even come back.

Plus there's a review of all the action from the weekend just gone.

Listen here

Alvaro Bautista needs to put mistakes down to experience

In the latest episode of Full Throttle James Whitham joins Greg Haines to discuss all the goings on from the latest round of the World Superbike Championship at Misano.

Jonathan Rea closed the gap to Alvaro Bautista at the top of the standings after an uncharacteristic error from Bautista – an error Whit believes was owing to mitigating circumstances.

There is also warm praise for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who pushed Rea all the way.

Listen here

Loris Baz on WorldSBK return: ‘I don’t want top 10 – I want podium places!'

Loris Baz takes us through his comeback to World Superbikes and reveals how he was struggling last season but is now targeting podium places after his return with the Ten Kate Racing Yamaha team. And we get paddock show host Michael Hill’s take on what to expect in the upcoming WorldSBK races as well as on tunnels and, er, his teeth!

Listen here

Tommy Bridewell advocates closer relationship between BSB and WorldSBK

Tommy Bridewell spoke to Greg Haines for the latest Full Throttle Podcast, touching on a range of topics including his run out at the Imola WSBK round, whether he might return for the Jerez round and also advocated a closer working relationship between BSB and WSBK.

Eugene Laverty also spoke to Greg about the horrible injuries he suffered following a crash during practice at Imola.

Listen here

Imola decision the correct one but is Jonathan Rea back?

James Whitham and Greg Haines were in agreement that the decision to call off the final race of the Imola WSBK round was the correct one, while Whit recounts the time a dog made an appearance on track.

The chaps also discuss the reason behind the resurgence of Jonathan Rea, and what it means for his title battle with Alvaro Bautista.

Listen here

The Shakey Show: Why Donington could help Redding, grilling the BSB boss, and a Superbike World Cup?

And, after an impromptu appearance from Race Director Stuart Higgs, Shakey also discusses why BSB is such an intense and even competition and why a Superbike World Cup would be 'a dream'.

Plus: Why has host Greg Haines never learnt to ride a motorbike?

Listen here

Mackenzie has ‘no regrets’ over O’Halloran crash incident

Tarran Mackenzie talks to Greg Haines about his first BSB race win and what it’s like to have a former BSB champion as a father.

He also reflects on the controversial crash with team-mate Jason O’Halloran at Silverstone. Plus we get an injury update on WorldSBK star Leandro Mercado.

Listen here

The Shakey Show: Mackenzie and O'Halloran will see things very differently, Redding has a target on his back

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne, the six-time British Superbike champion, joined Greg Haines to review a hectic first weekend of BSB racing at Silverstone.

Shakey gives his view on that collision between Tarran Mackenzie and Jason O'Halloran, praises Scott Redding’s attitude and there is the now customary chat about jelly...

Listen here

Assen in the snow, Rea’s ‘best-ever start’ and BSB predictions

Greg Haines and James Whitham discuss the continued excellence of Alvaro Bautista, and Jonathan Rea’s attempts to close the gap – including his best-ever start to a race - after a snow-affected World Superbike weekend in Assen.

And, of course, it is the first round of the British Superbikes at Silverstone this weekend, with the guys tipping their favourites and their riders to watch, plus much, much more.

Listen here

Why is Alvaro Bautista - or his bike - so dominant?

Greg Haines and James Whitham discuss the dominance of Alvaro Bautista and his Aruba Ducati team. Is he going to continue to take the sport by storm?

The guys also talk Leon Haslam, Jonathan Rea, Chaz Davies and much, much more...

Listen here

Shakey Show: There's no clear favourite for BSB title... but pressure is on Ducati

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne, the six-time British Superbikes champion, believes there is no clear favourite to win the BSB title this year.

He takes Greg Haines through all the major teams and their chances and updates us on his 'nightmare' rehab.

Listen here

Chaz Davies expects sharp improvement after sub-standard start

Chaz Davies was brutally honest as he chatted to Greg Haines about his early season performance in World Superbike, with the 32-year-old describing his showing thus far as sub-standard.

The 2011 World Supersport champion remains dubious of the three-race format and added that while Aruba Ducati team-mate Alvaro Bautista has had made the rest of the field look a bit average there is plenty of racing to go before now and season’s end.

Listen here

Episode 6: ‘I like to go bar banging when I race so BSB will suit me’ – Scott Redding bullish ahead of debut

Scott Redding was in bullish mood as he chatted with Greg Haines ahead of his BSB debut. The 26-year-old fully expects his bar-banging racing style to suit the championship and has his say on The Showdown.

Julian Ryder also joins Greg to sing the praises of BSB. While the guys also talk World Superbike action and the brilliance of Alvaro Bautista.

Listen here

Episode 5: Whitham predicts no rev drop for Ducati despite early Bautista dominance

Greg Haines chats with James Whitham following another weekend of World Superbike dominance for Alvaro Bautista, with Whit predicting that Ducati will not receive a drop in revs when organisers first have a chance to change things next month.

The guys also talk through Eugene Laverty’s brake failure and predict the round when fans can expect some real action.

Episode 4: Is Tarran Mackenzie a favourite for the BSB title? Should Rea be worried?

Greg Haines chats with Tarran Mackenzie about the most open British Superbikes Championship in years, including his own prospects and those of Scott Redding and Xavi Fores.

Meanwhile, three-time BSB winner – and father of Tarran - Niall Mackenzie reflects on the opening weekend of MotoGP action, previews the upcoming Thailand round of WorldSBK following Alvaro Bautista in Phillip Island and tips his favourites ahead of the BSB season.

Episode 3: ‘I don’t think anyone expected this result’ – Kawasaki and Ducati chiefs try to explain Bautista’s debut dominance

Greg Haines asks Ducati’s technical co-ordinator, Marco Zambenedetti, and Kawasaki crew chief Pere Riba to try and explain Alvaro Bautista’s dominance in Phillip Island and what it means for the rest of the World Superbikes season. We also pay tribute to Prodigy frontman, and huge motorbike enthusiast, Keith Flint, who passed away this week.

Episode 2: What on earth can the WorldSBK riders do to catch Buatista?

Now the dust has settled on an amazing first weekend of WorldSBK action in 2019 Greg Haines, James Whitham and assorted guests try to make sense of Alvaro Bautista's remarkable start. Why did he win so comfortably? Will the other riders be worried? and what can the others - including reigning champion Jonathan Rea - do to catch him in the next round?

Listen here

Episode 1: Top 3? New rules? 'Nuts' Redding?: Whitham previews 2019 Superbikes season

Eurosport's Greg Haines catches up with James Whitham to preview the 2019 World Superbikes season. They answer questions from fans on the new rules, the top riders and also throw in their views on new BSB star Scott Redding...

SEASON 1

Episode 32: Currie: I nearly threw in the towel... now I've got a 'dream' ride

Join Greg Haines as he speaks to Ben Currie, who – along with Glenn Irwin – will be trying to replace outgoing champion Leon Haslam at Kawasaki in British Superbikes. He explains where he got his competitive streak from and reveals he nearly gave up the sport before landing his 'dream' ride for 2019.

Listen here

Episode 31: Exclusive season-finale interviews from the paddock in Qatar

Greg is joined by James Whitham and Charlie Hiscott as they take a walk along the paddock at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar for exclusive interviews and unique access after the World Superbikes season finale...

Listen here

Episode 30: World Superbike-bound Haslam bullish over Rea rivalry

Greg is joined by 2018 British Superbike Championship winner Leon Haslam, as the rider chronicles how the ups and downs of his last three years in the sport have culminated in Kawasaki inviting him to adorn the world stage, with WSBK...

Listen here

Episode 29: Can Haslam go from BSB to WorldSBK champion?

Greg Haines is joined by Michael Guy after another weekend of exhilarating racing. The pair talk about Leon Haslam - and his maiden BSB title - Jonathan Rea and WSBK’s debut around the new Circuito San Juan Villicum in Argentina.

Greg puts MCN editor Michael on the spot with one particular question relating to Jonathan Rea.

Listen here

Episode 28: Attention on Scott Redding ahead of BSB switch

Greg Haines and James Whitham discuss Leon Haslam’s hopes of securing the BSB title, Scott Redding’s move to Be Wiser Ducati and WSBK’s debut around the new Circuito San Juan Villicum in Argentina.

Listen here

Episode 27: Rea makes it four of a kind, as Carrasco makes history

After an unforgettable weekend, Greg Haines is joined by Fast Freddie Spencer at Magny-Cours to discuss Jonathan Rea's fourth World Superbikes title in a row - and Ana Carrasco's historic victory in the World Supersport 300 championship.

Listen here

Episode 26: Shakey Byrne's view on Rea's 'charisma' snub

Six-time BSB champion Shakey Byrne, who is awaiting his latest medical check on his back and neck injuries, chats to Greg Haines about Leon Haslam potentially taking his title, controversial comments made about Jonathan Rea 'lacking charisma', and Scott Redding's rumoured move to BSB.

Listen here

Episode 25: What should riders do to challenge Jonathan Rea?

Greg Haines joins us from Portugal as he talks about the thrills and spills of the World Superbikes at Portimao with American racing legend, Freddie Spencer.

Listen here

Episode 24: Leon Haslam exclusive interview after spectacular Silverstone sweep

Join Greg Haines as he lands an extended exclusive interview with British Superbikes Championship leader Leon Haslam after a spectacular weekend at Silverstone.

Listen here

Episode 23: What does Silverstone switch mean for BSB?

Join Greg Haines as he speaks to Michael Laverty about the state of the Silverstone track, the Leon Haslam leg-dangle controversy and why he’s feeling no pressure ahead of the final round before the BSB Showdown. PLUS: Alex Murley chats about his ‘amazing’ new opportunity in Supersport.

Listen here

Episode 22: Why World Superbikes is on the up

Greg Haines and Michael Hill, the paddock show host, discuss the comings and goings in World Superbikes as well as why the championship has taken big strides forward this year.

Listen here

Episode 21: Should Leon Haslam and his dangling leg be banned?

Jake Dixon called it 'a little bit naughty' but should Leon Haslam be banned for his dangling leg move at Cadwell Park. Niall Mackenzie, Shane Byrne and Royal Air Force Reserves Honda British Superbike Racing boss Lee Hardy all have their say on the latest Full Throttle Podcast, hosted by Greg Haines.

Listen here

Episode 20: Hailing the importance of sidecars

Greg Haines is joined by Barry Nutley and Freddie Spencer at the Brackley Festival of Motorcycling. Barry talks passionately on the subject of sidecars while Freddie dissects the importance of motorcycling festivals.

Listen here

Episode 19: Saluting Peter Hickman – from IV drip to podium inside 12 hours

Greg Haines is joined by three guests to reflect on Peter Hickman’s incredible rise from hospital bed to podium at Thruxton and look ahead to the next round in a brilliantly-poised BSB championship.

Listen here

Episode 18: A new era in BSB after Haslam’s sensational World Superbikes switch

Join Greg Haines as he chats to James Whitham and Oli Rushby about the only story in town: Leon Haslam’s switch to World Superbikes. MCN’s Rushby believes the move will herald a new era in British Superbikes while Whit thinks Jonathan Rea may have had a hand in Haslam’s move.

Listen here

Episode 17: Josh Brookes can make title attack - despite being 112 points off lead

Fourth in the BSB standings, 112 points off leader Leon Haslam. And yet Greg Haines and MCN’s Oli Rushby believe Josh Brookes can make a title charge after the Yamaha rider’s double at Brands Hatch.

Listen here

Episode 16: Shakey Byrne not ready to quit despite ‘second-hand neck’; Dixon eyes title

Join Greg Haines as he speaks to six-time BSB champion Shane 'Shakey' Byrne about his comeback from horrific injuries as well as Jake Dixon about his title ambitions.

Listen here

Episode 15: ‘You can’t penalise him for bringing his a-game’ – Is Jonathan Rea’s dominance a good thing?

'Fast Freddie' Spencer, James Whitham and Greg Haines take a look back at a packed weekend of WSBK and BSB action - as Jonathan Rea wins an absolute thriller of a race in Misano, while Leon Haslam and Jake Dixon shine in Knockhill.

Listen here

Episode 14: What impact will Jonathan Rea’s decision have on the rest of silly season

Greg Haines and Julian Ryder take a deep dive into the ramifications of Jonathan Rea’s decision to re-sign with Kawasaki Racing Team, and what it means for the rest of silly season. Plus, the guys discuss Bradley Ray’s trip to this year’s Suzuka Eight-Hours.

Listen here

Episode 13: Rea dominates as Sykes seethes; Shakey talks us through his injury hell

GregHaines and James Haydon discuss Jonathan's Rea imperious display at Laguna Seca and debate whether it's time for the Kawasaki boys to move on from their spat. Plus, Shane 'Shakey' Byrne talks us through the extent of a horror injury that has left him wearing a metal neck brace.

Listen here

Episode 12: Michael Laverty on Haslam double, Brookes' bump and reckless Andy Irwin

Michael Laverty and Julian Ryder give their brilliant insight on all the big incidents in a dramatic weekend of BSB racing, including Leon Haslam's double at Snetterton, the Kawasaki rider's incredible collision with Josh Brookes just yards from the finish line and Andy Irwin's naivety...

Listen here

Episode 11: Record-breaking Rea stars in breathtaking Brno weekend

James Haydon and Greg Haines get their breath back after a great weekend in Brno, featuring amazing racing and unexpected results. The Full Throttle Podcast hear from Jonathan Rea after he picked up his record-breaking 60th WSBK victory, and discuss how many more he could rack up. But it was Alex Lowes who stole the show on Sunday for his debut win - could the floodgates open for the 27-year-old now?

Listen here

Episode 10: Fogarty on Rea breaking wins record, dismantling a winning team… and Edwina Currie!

Legend Carl Fogarty reveals what he thinks about Jonathan Rea going on to beat his World Superbikes wins record and gives him some advice about the future. The 52-year-old also looks back on his time in the jungle and describes what it’s like to spend huge chunks of time with Edwina Currie…

Listen here

Episode 9 - Van der Mark doubles up at Donington and could Carrasco become first female world champion?

Greg Haines and 'Fast Freddie' Spencer take a look back at Round 6 of World Superbikes 2018, where Michael van Der Mark made history by becoming the first Dutchman to win a race in the championship before doubling up and denying Jonathan Rea the overall wins record.

They also discuss whether Ana Carrasco could become a motorcycle world champion and if she should be the rider of the weekend...

Listen here

Episode 8 - Cluzel Special: Passion, personality and the most painful period of his life

Jules Cluzel – one of the most successful World Supersport riders of all time – talks about his life in motorsport and his horrific crash in 2015 which ended with a broken leg and his title dream in tatters.

Paddock Show co-ordinator Michael Hill also gives the lowdown on WorldSBK Round 6 at Donington this weekend, and tries to get host Greg on stage!

Listen here

Episode 7: Nobody can stay with Jonathan Rea

Greg Haines and James Haydon review events at Imola, including Jonathan Rea’s excellence and analyse the rumours surrounding his future. Plus, reaction to the retirement of Kenan Sofuoglu.

Listen here

Episode 6: Leon Haslam races into title lead after Oulton wins

Greg Haines is joined by debutants Niall MacKenzie, James Haydon and Rachel Stringer to discuss Leon Haslam’s BSB double at Oulton Park and how he may fare on the WorldSBK stage. Despite the victories, the Eurosport team is split over rider of the weekend...

Listen here

Episode 5: Leon Haslam Special – Could this be his year in BSB?

Greg Haines talks to an honest and open Leon Haslam about crashes, confidence, World SBK wildcards and his rivals as he looks to clinch his maiden BSB title.

Listen here

Episode 4: Jonathan Rea masterclass and Tom Sykes domination at Assen

Eurosport’s Greg Haines and James Whitham review an incredible weekend of racing at Assen, with Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes producing the goods at the Cathedral of Speed. Plus, that Luke Stapleford decision.

Listen here

Episode 3: Awesome Aragon and brilliant Brands leave title fights wide open

'Fast Freddie' Spencer - the three-time world champion - and former BSB title winner James Whitham join Greg Haines to give their incredible insight on the World Superbikes from Aragon and BSB from Brands Hatch. The former stars explain the ‘Marco Melandri wobbles’, pick their riders of the weekend, star tweets and look ahead to Assen...

Listen here

Episode 2: Donington double just the start for brilliant Bradley Ray

Has British Superbikes just found a new superstar? Eurosport’s Greg Haines and James Whitham review Bradley Ray’s dramatic breakthrough success in British Superbikes’ opening weekend at Donington Park and look ahead to BSB’s trip to Brands Hatch and the World Superbikes weekend in Aragon.

Listen here

Episode 1: Thailand WorldSBK - Rea of hope?

Are the other teams catching up with Kawasaki? Eurosport’s Greg Haines and James Whitham review the Thailand World Superbikes race weekend, look at why Jonathan Rea’s Kawasaki might be giving their rivals some hope in the championship and find a surprising reason for Marco Melandri’s crash...

Listen here