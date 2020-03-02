Full Throttle: Phillip Island phenomena in WorldSBK and BSB test update

Greg Haines and commentary pal James Whitham look back at the amazing World Superbike opener in Australia, which produced three winners from as many races.

How are things shaping up for Qatar?

We also check-in with MCN’s Josh Close, who shares his opinions on BSB following his trip to the Monteblanco test.

What a weekend it was in Australia.

Video - "Yes he is! Yes he is!" - Lowes and Rea's epic Race 2 finish 01:53

The World Superbikes season continues in Qatar from March 13-15.

Saturday 14th March (UK time):

14:30 – Superpole sessions

17:00 – Race 1

Sunday 15th March

13:00 – World Superbike Superpole Race

17:00 – Race 2

