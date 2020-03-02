Eurosport
Full Throttle: Phillip Island phenomena in WorldSBK and BSB test update
Greg Haines and commentary pal James Whitham look back at the amazing World Superbike opener in Australia, which produced three winners from as many races.
How are things shaping up for Qatar?
We also check-in with MCN’s Josh Close, who shares his opinions on BSB following his trip to the Monteblanco test.
What a weekend it was in Australia.
The World Superbikes season continues in Qatar from March 13-15.
Saturday 14th March (UK time):
- 14:30 – Superpole sessions
- 17:00 – Race 1
Sunday 15th March
- 13:00 – World Superbike Superpole Race
- 17:00 – Race 2