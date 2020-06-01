Superbikes

Full Throttle: Greg and Mike’s guide to MotoAmerica

Live sport is back: Watch MotoAmerica on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Following a behind-closed-doors weekend of MotoAmerica live on Eurosport, Greg Haines and Michael Hill digest the events of Road America.

So who do we need to look out for in the American series this year? And what are the differences between MotoAmerica and World Superbike?

Richie Escalante, Kaleb De Keyrel and Dominic Doyle each won both races in their respective classes after a weekend of doubles in the opening round as live sport returned to Eurosport.

Greg and Mike also discuss how important the races were in setting a benchmark for the resumption of British Superbikes, World Superbike and Moto GP. All eye were fixed on America and the policies in place to get the bike racing show back on the road.

Listen to Monday’s Full Throttle podcast now. The show is available here on the Eurosport website as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other major podcast platforms.

