Greg Haines and Julian Ryder salute Michael Ruben Rinaldi for unsettling Jonathan Rea in the World Superbikes at MotorLand Aragon.

Rinaldi claimed his maiden win in WSBK in Race One in Spain on a weekend that saw three different winners for the first time in 2020.

Rea finished second in the first two races before holding off Rinaldi to win Race Three.

The five-time world champion leads Scott Redding by 36 points in the riders’ championship with nine races remaining.

"Jonny Rea continues to do what Jonathan Rea does, which is beat the odds, win any type of race," Ryder told Haines on the latest Full Throttle, which is available to listen now on all major podcast platforms.

“But it’s [also about] Rinaldi opening his account. That final race when Rinaldi gave Rea a hard time, and Jonny had to work, and you’re looking at this young Italian and you’re thinking ‘hello, Ducati must be getting quite excited’."

Italian Rinaldi, 24, finished third and second in the other two races to cap a fine weekend in Aragon.

