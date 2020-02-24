Eurosport commentator Greg Haines kick-starts a new bike racing decade with the first Full Throttle Podcast of 2020!

With World Superbikes just around the corner, there's fact and opinion on Jonathan Rea's consistency and the grand entrances of Scott Redding and HRC.

What about a lack of rule changes, possibilities for the privateers and slick tyres in World Supersport? There's also updates from the Phillip Island test.

The World Superbikes season returns to Eurosport on the weekend of February 28th.

Saturday 29th February:

01:00 – Superpole sessions

03:45 – Race 1

Sunday 1st March

00:45 – World Superbike Sprint Race & World Supersport Race

03:45 – Race 2

