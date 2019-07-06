Watch this event on Eurosport Player

As the weather took a turn for the worse at Donington, it was the British riders who took the top spots with Kawasaki team members Jonathan Rea and Leon Haslam coming in second and third after the BMW Motorrad rider.

Meanwhile a number of riders including Alessandro Delbianco, Loris Baz and Leandro Mercado started well but were unable to keep up, with Delbianco among those to take a fall in the bad weather.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, riding for Turkish Puccetti, achieved his best Tissot Superpole gird placing of the season, also levelling with his career PB.

Tissot Superpole Results

Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 1’27.619

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.993

Leon Haslam (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +1.579

Peter Hickman (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +1.729

Loris Baz (Ten Kate Racing – Yamaha) +1.902

Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +1.942

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Turkish Puccetti Racing) +1.963

Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha WorldBSK Team) +2.008

M Melandri (GRT Yamaha WorldBSK) +2.162

C. Davies (Aruba IT Racng - Ducati) +2.479