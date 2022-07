Superbikes

'Sublime!' - Toprak Razgatlioglu secures first triple with Race 2 victory at Donington

A stellar ride from Toprak Razgatlioglu saw him win Race 2 at Donington and complete the first triple (winning Race 1, Race 2 and Superpole) of his career, becoming just the third to do so. His brilliant weekend sees him close the gap to championship leader Alvaro Bautista to 43 points down from 79.

00:01:55, an hour ago