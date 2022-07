Superbikes

Toprak Razgatlioglu shines to take Superpole, Alvaro Bautista produces great ride to climb to fourth

In the Superpole at Donington on Sunday Toprak Razgatlioglu took the win yet again to set himself up nicely for the race later on the same day. Elsewhere Alvaro Bautista produced a cracking ride to push himself all the way up to fourth from a very difficult position. Stream the 2022 World Superbikes season on discovery+

00:01:47, an hour ago