Superbikes

‘He is a racer and he races hard!’ – Watch Alvaro Bautista celebrate with abandon after world title win

The fight for the Superbike World Championship crown came to a dramatic end at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, with Alvaro Bautista taking the title after finishing in second place in Race 2 during the Pirelli Indonesian Round. And he celebrated that title win with abandon.

00:00:23, 5 minutes ago