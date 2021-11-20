Race 1 of the final round of the 2021 World Superbike season has been pushed back to Sunday after torrential rain hit the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit in Indonesia.

Riders were able to get through free practice and the Superpole before the rain came, leaving the track in a completely unusable condition.

After some delay the decision was taken to postpone Race 1 to Sunday morning instead, with riders keeping their results from Superpole.

Here is the new schedule for Sunday's WSBK action.

09:00 Local Time (01:00 GMT) - World SBK 01:00

11:00 LT (03:00 GMT) - World SBK Race 1 (21 Laps)

15:00 LT (07:00 GMT) - World SBK Race 2 (21 Laps)

Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu leads the championship on 531 points as he bids to lift his maiden title.

Six-time champion Jonathan Rea is second, 30 points behind on 501.

Toprak will start on pole with Kawasaki star Rea just behind him in second.

