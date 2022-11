Superbikes

‘Today was very tough!’ – Alvaro Bautista on Indonesia WSBK

Alvaro Bautista spoke to Eurosport after finishing second in Race 1 in Mandalika. The reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu dominated Race 1 denying Bautista the opportunity to win the championship at the first time of asking in Mandalika. Bautista will look to Superpole and Race 2 now to wrap up the title.

00:01:17, an hour ago