Getty Images
Rea crashes as Bautista wins Superpole
Alvaro Bautista took his 14th win of the season on Sunday as he triumphed in the Superpole race in Italy, with title rival Jonathan Rea suffering a crash.
Rea and Bautista both started the race extremely well as they pushed into the top positions and it looked as if a true dogfight might develop.
However at the end of the second lap Bautista made his move, overtaking the defending champion and refusing to let up from there on in.
He was able to remount but had to settle for fifth as Alex Lowes and Leon Haslam completed the podium behind championship leader Bautista.
The Spaniard now starts on pole for Race 2 and his championship lead is up to 39 points.
Tom Sykes also suffered heartbreak towards the end as he looked poised for a podium only to suffer a mechanical right at the death.