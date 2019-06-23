Rea and Bautista both started the race extremely well as they pushed into the top positions and it looked as if a true dogfight might develop.

Watch World Superbikes live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

However at the end of the second lap Bautista made his move, overtaking the defending champion and refusing to let up from there on in.

Video - 'I've never seen anything like that before!' - Rea's bizarre crash in Misano 00:34

He was able to remount but had to settle for fifth as Alex Lowes and Leon Haslam completed the podium behind championship leader Bautista.

The Spaniard now starts on pole for Race 2 and his championship lead is up to 39 points.

Video - Bautista: It was important to win Superpole race 01:23

Tom Sykes also suffered heartbreak towards the end as he looked poised for a podium only to suffer a mechanical right at the death.