Superbikes

Jonathan Rea agrees new multi-year contract with Kawasaki

SBK Qatar - Race 2 : Jonathan Rea interview post race (VM)

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

Five-time WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea has agreed a new long-term deal with Kawasaki.

Rea joined Kawasaki in 2015 and has enjoyed unparalleled success with the manufacturer, sealing his fifth successive title last year, and insists that the coronavirus pandemic has reignited his desire for the sport.

“I am super happy to sign a new contract with Kawasaki and KRT. What we have achieved together is incredible; our success is driven by a great team and of course the base of the project - our Ninja ZX-10RR,” Rea told worldsbk.com.

I will keep working hard, together with my crew, the engineers at Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) to be in the best condition for every single race. This period away from racing has reignited a burning desire to keep winning and continue to improve my skills and the package of our bike.

Crash.net report that the “multi-year deal suggests it does go beyond the traditional two-year cycle among the factory teams”.

Rea’s KRT team-mate Alex Lowes is already signed to a deal through to the end of the 2021 season.

Play Icon
What's On

