In a race beset by heavy rain and thunderstorms, Rea triumphed despite the race being held up twice due to the poor weather.

There were two delays from red flags at the start of the race in Italy, and both Rea and Alex Lowes - driving for Pata Yamaha - pulled away from the rest of the pack in the early stages.

Lowes pushed Rea for the lead, but his aggression was to be his downfall. Making his move on Rea on lap nine, he slipped at turn 12 to end his chances of a win.

Tom Sykes moved into second place, but Rea was able to pull out unchallenged to establish a lead of five seconds going into the last lap of the race.

The rain then intensified to add some potential late drama, but Rea sensibly managed the final stages to allow Sykes to finish just over three seconds behind him.

Championship leader Bautista fiinished in third, with the Racing Ducati man 32 points ahead in the overall championship.