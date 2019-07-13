Rea, the championship leader after Donington Park, began the race in pole position.

Chaz Davies moved past Alvaro Bautista in the first lap, and started to put pressure on the Northern Irish rider. Meanwhile, Leon Haslam slipped down from fifth to ninth, before withdrawing.

With 21 laps to go, Davies moved on Rea but could not secure the position for longer than a few seconds with Rea coming back.

As Bautista decided to make a move of his own, he slid on the tarmac and flew across the gravel on turn five to end his chances.

Rea will have a chance to extend his lead on Sunday in the sprint race, with Bautista now 49 points behind him.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu moved into third place but Rea continued to lead, under little pressure following his rival's exit.

Rea now appears on course for a fifth Superbike championship.