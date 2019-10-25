Eurosport

Champion Rea quickest in Qatar Superbikes practice

By Eurosport UK

Jonathan Rea looks ready to complete a dominant season in style finishing fastest in free practice ahead of the final round of the World Superbikes season in Qatar.

Rea, who clinched his fifth World Superbikes crown in Round 11 last month, clocked a fastest lap of 1'57.961.

The battle for next quickest was a lot closer with Alex Lowes next best 0.210 seconds back just 0.015 ahead of Yahama team-mate Loris Baz.

Michael van der Mark, whose battle with Lowes for third place in the final standings is the big feature of this round with the Englishman just a point clear of him, was next in fourth place.

Alvaro Bautista, who has confirmed second spot overall, was next in fourth.

