Rea, who clinched his fifth World Superbikes crown in Round 11 last month, clocked a fastest lap of 1'57.961.

The battle for next quickest was a lot closer with Alex Lowes next best 0.210 seconds back just 0.015 ahead of Yahama team-mate Loris Baz.

Michael van der Mark, whose battle with Lowes for third place in the final standings is the big feature of this round with the Englishman just a point clear of him, was next in fourth place.

