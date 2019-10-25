2019 champion Rea won the Superpole with a quickest lap of 1'56.246 and was never challenged as he sealed his 15th win of the season and the fifth title in the row for his manufacturer.

There was drama further down the field with Tom Sykes, who started in fourth position, sliding off his bike in dramatic fashion early on and rookie Sandro Cortese, who showed his talent by finishing third 0.283 behind Rea in the Superpole, also falling.

Rea was never challenged for the leadership but Chaz Davies impressively sealed second position passing Cortese before his fall and Alex Lowes with four laps to go after starting in 12th.

The result keeps Lowes in position to seal third place in the championship, now seven points clear of Michael van der Mark, who finished in fifth place, and 17 ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who finished 11th.

Bautista, who has sealed overall second position, finished in fourth position.