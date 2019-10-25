2019 champion Rea finished with a quickest lap of 1'56.246, 0.185 clear of Alex Lowes in second place.

Crucially Lowes will begin Race 1 tonight on the front of the grid while his rival for third place in the overall standings, Michael van der Mark who is just a point behind him, will start from eighth.

Rookie Sandro Cortese showed his talent by finishing third 0.283 behind Rea.

Alvaro Bautista, who has secured second place overall, will begin Race 1 in sixth position.

Earlier Rea, who clinched his fifth World Superbikes crown in Round 11 last month, clocked the fastest lap of free practice 3 with 1'57.961 ahead of Yahama duo Lowes and Loris Baz.