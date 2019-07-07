Jonathan Rea wins again at Donington Park

The Northern Irishman, who also won Race One and the Superpole race, finished ahead of Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu in second place, with Alvaro Bautista, Rea's main title rival, third.

The remarkable winning streak has helped Rea move clear at the top of the World Superbike Championship standings to 24 points.

Video - Jonathan Rea does the treble at Donington 01:45

"I've had problems here before but I felt in good shape and I need to say a big thanks to my team because I had a great bike.

"I'm going to celebrate this victory when I get home tonight because you have to take stock of days like today."

The next World Superbike meeting is at Monterey, California next weekend.