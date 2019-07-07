His lead now stand at six points, and 15 points clear of former championship leader Alvaro Bautita.

There was late drama when the race was red-flagged with just three laps remaining.

The premature end came as a result of an oil spill from Peter Mickman's machine, producing conditions that saw a number of riders go off.

Jonathan Rea won the red-flagged sprint race at Donington Park to extend his lead at the top of the World Superbike Championship by six points.

There was disappointment for Tom Sykes who was in second place, but on the warm-down lap was a victim of the oil spillage and could not get his bike back within five minutes

Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu and Leon Haslam were moved up into second and third place respectively as a resut, and Bautista was awarded fourth.

"It was a strange race," Rea said after the win.

"I felt good behind Tom at the start but always knew I could get stronger as the race went on.

"I almost went down myself after the red flag but luckily I released the brakes and went straight when I hit the oil."

Rea was optimistic over the second race of the day, saying: "It's always tough at Donington but hopefully with having pole I can settle into my rhythm quickly."