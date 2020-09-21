Jonathan Rea called on his “icy cool racing brain” at the Catalunya triple-header, Julian Ryder says on the latest Full Throttle podcast.

Rea finished first, second and fourth at the weekend, crucially finishing ahead of Scott Redding in all three races to extend his championship lead to 51 points.

Just six races remain on the calendar – three each in France and Portugal – leaving Rea contemplating a record-extending sixth world title after another fine outing.

“He won the first race, then just managed the situation. He certainly wasn’t taking it easy, but he didn’t put himself in the danger zone,” Ryder told Greg Haines on Full Throttle.

“It’s an icy cool racing brain at work. Why would you put yourself in a position of overriding the motorcycle and heading for a crash, when you’re increasing your championship lead?”

The racing continues at Magny-Cours on October 3.

