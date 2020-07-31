Superbikes

Loris Baz leads the way in Jerez free practice

Loris Baz

Loris Baz enjoyed a fine day of free practice at Jerez, ahead of the Pirelli Spanish Round.

He had the best overall time, of 1.40.249s, with Michael Ruben Rinaldi of Team GOELEVEN topping the timesheet in FP2.

The Italian had crashed in FP1 but manage to bounce back to impress in the second stint of running - with reigning champion Jonathan Rea of Kawasaki coming in second overall with a time of 1.41.311s.

Alvaro Bautista of Team HRC was fourth fastest for the day.

TIMES

1. Loris Baz (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’40.249
2. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.062s
3. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team GOELEVEN) +0.076s
4. Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC) +0.143s
5. Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +0.193s
6. Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +0.223s

