Superbikes

'Massively fast crash!' - Michael Rinaldi in high-speed crash in Assen World Superbike superpole

'Massively fast crash!' - Michael Rinaldi suffers a high-speed crash in the Assen World Superbike superpole but fortunately is able to walk away from it. Stream superbikes live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:48, 41 minutes ago