Alex won the first MotoGP Virtual Race - six laps at the Mugello racecourse - against a pack including his brother Marc, who placed in fifth.

He said after the race: “Fantastic! What a result! It was a really funny event with all of the other riders and I am really pleased to win my first race.

“I found a good setting with the RC213V which let me race how I wanted to and I knew I had a few different lines for when I needed. Even at just six laps you really needed to stay focused because with one small mistake it can go very wrong.

“I enjoyed it a lot and I hope everyone who watched also had a good time. Let’s hope that everyone continues to follow the advice of the doctors and scientists so that we can return to a more normal life, seeing friends and family, enjoying the outside and going racing.”

Meanwhie Marc praised his brother but cautioned fans to take care amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“First of all congratulations to Alex on the win, I knew from our time playing together he would be very fast but he did a great job,” Marc said.

“Of course, I would have liked better than fifth, but the result isn’t too bad and as a team we did well.

“You need a different style in these kinds of races so I had to adapt my strategy a little bit during the day. A good time and I am really happy to be able to do something for the fans.

“Now we want to be riding and battling back on track, because it means the world is in a better situation, but first we have to win the battle with the Corona Virus. Stay safe everyone.”

The MotoGP 2020 season is scheduled to start at Le Mans in May but that looks likely to be postponed. The real event at Mugello is set to take place at the end of May, with the Jerez MotoGP already postponed.