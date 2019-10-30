The 34-year-old lined up in 91 WorldSBK races before moving to British Superbikes for the 2019 season, where he won a place in the podium on four occasions.

“I am really happy to re-join WorldSBK with the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Team for next season," he told Kawasaki's official website.

"I can’t wait to jump on the bike and start to work hard to prepare for next season to make sure we start Round One in Australia with a strong package and in good shape. I want to thank Kawasaki Europe for their big effort and their support, and I also want to thank Manuel for his trust in me."

Team manager Puccetti himself added: "We are very motivated to have Xavi ride for our team next season. He is an experienced rider and fast in all conditions as he has shown many times in the past. I believe we have all the ingredients for another great season in WSBK and we are all keen to get started."