Escalante, De Keyrel and Doyle dominate in opening round

The MotoAmerica Superbike Championship returns this weekend at the Road America circuit in Wisconsin

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Richie Escalante, Kaleb De Keyrel and Dominic Doyle each won both races in their respective classes after a weekend of doubles in the opening round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series at Road America.

Escalante’s win was his second in as many days in the Supersport class while De Keyrel made it two from two in the Twins Cup race. Dominic Doyle also edged Rocco Landers for the second time in 48 hours.

Escalante absolutely dominated to take his second win of the round.

Superbikes

MotoAmerica: Cameron Beaubier wins race 1

YESTERDAY AT 21:29

“I’m really happy,” said Escalante. “It’s my first time to double win in the MotoAmerica Championship, so I am really happy about that. In the race, I did not start very well again. Then I had a mistake in turn six. I lost the brake point and almost crashed. The ZX-6R Kawasaki is amazing. I’m very happy. My team is working really good. I’m very comfortable right now, so I’m ready for Road America two next month.”

Elsewhere, De Keyrel won a rollercoaster race by less than 1/100th of a second after a thrilling battle with Rocco Landers.

“I helped myself out quite a bit today with getting a way better start,” De Keyrel said. “I think at one point yesterday I was back in fourth or fifth. I love racing with MotoAmerica. It’s always a great time. I’m just really thankful to be out here racing and having fun.”

And Doyle prevailed by the skin of his teeth over unlucky loser Rocco Landers, this time by 1/1000th of a second.

“Today, I didn’t really know what to expect going into the race,” Doyle said. “Rocco was quick in warm-up this morning. We were close all race. I knew that it was just going to come down to the last lap. The mistake, I thought actually it would hurt me. I thought he would come by. I guess it kind of worked in my favour, so I’m happy about it.”

WATCH

MotoAmerica: Cameron Beaubier wins race 1

00:03:12

Twins Cup

Kaleb De Keyrel (Yamaha)

Jackson Blackmon (Suzuki)

Rocco Landers (Suzuki)

Jason Madama (Yamaha)

Chris Parrish (Yamaha)

Toby Khamsouk (Suzuki)

Cooper McDonald (Yamaha)

Daniel Adams (Suzuki)

Kris Lillegard (Yamaha)

Trevor Standish (Suzuki)

Liqui Moly Junior Cup

Dominic Doyle (Kawasaki)

Rocco Landers (Kawasaki)

Benjamin Gloddy (Kawasaki)

Cody Wyman (Yamaha)

Samuel Lochoff (Kawasaki)

Liam Grant (Kawasaki)

Gus Rodio (Kawasaki)

David Kohlstaedt (Kawasaki)

Isaiah Burleson (Kawasaki)

Errol Sullivan (Kawasaki)

Supersport

Richie Escalante (Kawasaki)

Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki)

Jason Aguilar (Yamaha)

Nate Minster (Yamaha)

Lucas Silva (Suzuki)

Nolan Lamkin (Yamaha)

Xavier Zayat (Yamaha)

Carl Soltisz (Yamaha)

Superbikes

Superbikes

Superbikes

Superbikes

Superbikes

Superbikes

Superbikes

Superbikes

