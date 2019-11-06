Haslam has traded Kawasaki for Honda for next season to ride the all-new Fireblade with Bautista.

The 36-year-old endued a challenging season at Kawasaki and ended up finishing seventh in the standings.

Having triumphed in the 2018 British Superbikes Championship, Haslam will be looking to bounce back for Honda.

Video - Why 2018 was a year to remember for Superbikes star Leon Haslam 01:53

The Brit last raced for Honda in 2014, his second season with the Ten Kate Racing team.

Haslam partnered six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea in 2018 and stood on the podium six times in his returning season.

Video - Rea wins record fifth world title in a row 01:23

The 2020 World Superbike season gets underway in February at Phillip Island.

Eurosport app: Receive customised alerts for the latest sports news you care about