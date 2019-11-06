Getty Images
Haslam returns to Honda for 2020 World Superbike season
Leon Haslam has been confirmed as part of the Honda team for the 2020 World Superbike season alongside Alvaro Bautista.
Haslam has traded Kawasaki for Honda for next season to ride the all-new Fireblade with Bautista.
The 36-year-old endued a challenging season at Kawasaki and ended up finishing seventh in the standings.
Having triumphed in the 2018 British Superbikes Championship, Haslam will be looking to bounce back for Honda.
The Brit last raced for Honda in 2014, his second season with the Ten Kate Racing team.
Haslam partnered six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea in 2018 and stood on the podium six times in his returning season.
The 2020 World Superbike season gets underway in February at Phillip Island.
