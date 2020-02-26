When does the season start?

Round one of the World Superbike season takes place at Phillip Island in Australia.

The round begins on Saturday, February 29 and ends on Sunday, March 1.

Saturday 29th February:

01:00 – Superpole sessions

03:45 – Race 1

Sunday 1st March:

00:45 – World Superbike Sprint Race & World Supersport Race

03:45 – Race 2

Video - Ready for the 2020 World Superbike season? 00:30

What are the full season dates?

Round 1 - Australia: February 29 - March 1

Round 2 - Qatar: March 14 - 15

Round 3 - Spain: March 28 - 29

Round 4 - Netherlands: April 18 - 19

Round 5 - Italy: May 9 - 10

Round 6 - Spain: May 23 - 24

Round 7 - Italy: June 13 - 14

Round 8 - UK (Donington Park): July 4 - 5

Round 9 - Germany: August 1 - 2

Round 10 - Portugal: September 5 - 6

Round 11 - Spain: September 19 - 20

Round 12 - France: September 26 - 27

Round 13 - Argentina: October 10 - 11

Full Throttle season preview

Eurosport commentator Greg Haines has kick-started a new bike racing decade with the first Full Throttle Podcast of 2020!

With World Superbikes just around the corner, there's fact and opinion on Jonathan Rea's consistency, and the grand entrances of Scott Redding and HRC.

What about a lack of rule changes, possibilities for the privateers and slick tyres in World Supersport? There's also updates from the Phillip Island test.

Will Rea prevail again in 2020?

Five-time champion Rea considers Kawasaki as the "favourites" again in 2020, despite Alvaro Bautista winning the opening 11 races in 2019.

"I think we start the year as favourites, but every year throws up a curveball," Rea said.

"We never saw that what happened at the start of this year with Alvaro was going to happen.

Video - Rea wins record fifth world title in a row 01:23

"I feel good in this position and I'm going to work really hard with my team to make it six.

"I feel like I've got everything mapped out. I've won the championship from the front, I've came from the rear now, I'm in the best team and it's up to me to put it all together."

Of course, the 33-year-old is the favourite to triumph again after winning the last five championships, but he also now has 2019 British Superbikes victor Scott Redding to contend with, along with Bautista and his other rivals.