Superbikes

Watch as Jonathan Rea pips Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu to take opening World Superbike victory in Assen

Watch as Jonathan Rea pips Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu to take the opening World Superbike race victory in Assen. Stream superbikes live and on-demand on discovery+

00:03:00, 26 minutes ago