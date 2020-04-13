Although no continuation of the production-based motorcycle racing series or any sport is certain this year, a number of plans are in place in case sufficient government restrictions are lifted to allow for a resumption in racing.



Speaking with Eurosport commentator Greg Haines on Monday’s Full Throttle podcast, which also features an in-depth interview with rider Michael van der Mark from his home in The Netherlands, the Pata Yamaha Team Principal was upbeat.



“I don’t know if we can (continue the season) or not,” Denning begins. “What I can say is that, from the discussions myself and Andrea Dosoli from Yamaha have had, Dorna are taking a very proactive and positive approach and so are the circuits.



“There is massive flexibility being shown all-round and definite keenness to do as many races as is humanly possible, even if some of those are behind closed doors; I think that is a possibility Dorna and the circuits will look at together. Racing behind closed doors is not what anyone would want but I think the phrase ‘better than nothing’ would sum that up quite well.



“In terms of the potential rollouts if racing can start in, for example, mid-August, it would clearly be a different rollout to if racing can’t start until mid-September. Dorna do have a very proactive plan for Scenario A, B and C. Hopefully we don’t get to the final scenario, which is that the championship can’t go ahead at all this year, but I think anyone – looking at the current situation globally – would be a fool not to consider that as a potential. Either way, there is nothing anyone in the sport can do to influence that, so we are just trying to stay positive.”



