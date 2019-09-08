Before the race had even started in the Algarve, ESS champion-elect Kyle Smith (Team Pedercini Racing) was forced to start at the back of the grid for going over his engine allocation.

With six laps to go, Lucas Mahias and Raffaele De Rosa were locked in a battle for the podium. But at the exit of Turn 1, somehow the Italian prevented a seemingly certain crash before retiring a lap later.

And with more than two-thirds of the race already completed, 23-year-old Caricasulo retook the lead - ahead of Krummenacher - with what proved to be a winning move as a red flag was raised for De Rosa's technical issue.

The championship race now comes down to ten points entering the final three rounds of the season.

PORTIMAO: TOP SIX

1. Federico Caricasulo (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team)

2. Randy Krummenacher (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team)

3. Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

4. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 YAMAHA)

5. Ayrton Badovini (Team Pedercini Racing)

6. Corentin Perolari (GMT94 YAMAHA)