Three different teams made it onto the podium in the first race of the weekend, with Northern Ireland's Rea leading the way for Kawasaki after starting from pole.

Rea extended his lead in the championship to 93 points by taking his 10th win of the season, standing him in good stead to achieve a record fifth consecutive title.

Rea dominated throughout, while Welshman Chaz Davies finished second for Ducati and Michael van der Mark third for Yamaha.

Alvaro Bautista, currently second in the standings overall, fought back from an early mishap to finish fourth in the first race back after an eight-week summer break.

The racing continues on Sunday.

Results: Top six

1. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

2. Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati)

3. Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team)

4. Alvaro Bautista (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati)

5. Leon Haslam (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

6. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Turkish Puccetti Racing)