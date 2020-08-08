Jonathan Rea claims Tissot Superpole as Scott Redding crashes

Jonathan Rea
Image credit: Getty Images
Jonathan Rea claimed Tissot Superpole as Championship leader Scott Redding suffered a costly crash.
Superbikes
Scott Redding: 'Jerez was like Thailand on steroids' – Listen to Full Throttle
05/08/2020 AT 16:24
Rea edged Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alex Lowes for the win, while Series Rookie Redding - who completed a win double in Jerez, Spain last weekend - took a tumble at turn five.
It is Rea's fourth pole at Portimao, more than any other World SuperBike rider.
Race 1 will take place later today and you can watch live on Eurosport.
Superbikes
