Jonathan Rea claims Tissot Superpole as Scott Redding crashes

Jonathan Rea claimed Tissot Superpole as Championship leader Scott Redding suffered a costly crash.

Rea edged Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alex Lowes for the win, while Series Rookie Redding - who completed a win double in Jerez, Spain last weekend - took a tumble at turn five.

It is Rea's fourth pole at Portimao, more than any other World SuperBike rider.

Race 1 will take place later today and you can watch live on Eurosport.

