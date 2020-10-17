Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing) has won the WorldSBK championship for the sixth time after Scott Redding's (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) bike stopped with 16 laps to go.

Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu, 24, (PATA YAMAHA) won Race 1 with relative ease on Saturday afternoon.

After a tight battle for second, Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) took second and Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) third on the podium.

Rea finished the race in fourth, meaning he will have to wait for his 100th race win, but he will not care as he can now celebrate a historic championship victory.

"I've no feeling right now," Rea said post-race.

"I can't even look back. It's been an incredible journey this season to go through.

"I just want to thank all the organisers to get racing going again. In the middle of what everyone has had to experience in the world in this last year sport always comes second, but we managed to race.

"I miss the fans, my family and friends and the travelling support from Northern Ireland. They can't be here now but it's all for them.

We never gave up and it's been a hell of a journey. I'm so happy.

