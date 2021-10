Superbikes

Michael Van der Mark and Manuel Locatelli crash out, and then have to go and chase their bikes!

Watch a crash during the World Superbikes that then resulted in two riders having to go and chase their bikes! You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment of the action in all its glory and fun.

00:01:14, 36 minutes ago