Superbikes

Scott Redding ahead of start of new season: I have no excuses this year at WorldSBK

Ahead of the start of the WorldSBK opener, Eurosport caught up with the Ducati team. The new season starts begins over the weekend of May 21 with the Aragon round. WorldSBK is live on Eurosport, Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport App.

00:04:57, an hour ago