Scott Redding wins in Jerez, edging Jonathan Rea in enthralling five-way battle

Scott Redding fought hard to claim his first WorldSBK win in a thrilling five-way battle in sweltering conditions in Jerez, Spain.

It is the first time since 2004 there have been four different winners in the first four races.

After a frantic start saw reigning champion Jonathan Rea take the lead from Redding while Toprak Razgalioglu jumped from fifth into second, pushing Redding into third.

Redding surged past Toprak on Lap 11 to move back into second before he applied the pressure on Rea.

Redding passed Rea heading into Turn 6 in lap 14, forcing the five-time champion out wide.

Rea would finish in second ahead of Razgatlioglu despite a last-gasp charge from Chaz Davies.

THE TOP SIX

1. Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati)

2. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +1.147

3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +2.252

4. Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +2.699

5. Loris Baz (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +3.301

6. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team GOELEVEN) +6.367

