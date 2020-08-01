Superbikes

Scott Redding wins in Jerez, edging Jonathan Rea in enthralling five-way battle

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Scott Redding

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Scott Redding fought hard to claim his first WorldSBK win in a thrilling five-way battle in sweltering conditions in Jerez, Spain.

  • Scott Redding wins thrilling Superbike World Championship Superpole in Jerez
  • World Superbikes: Big crash, drama and comedy - Looking back at Phillip Island
Play Icon
Spain

Scott Redding secures maiden World Superbike win at Jerez

2 HOURS AGO

It is the first time since 2004 there have been four different winners in the first four races.

After a frantic start saw reigning champion Jonathan Rea take the lead from Redding while Toprak Razgalioglu jumped from fifth into second, pushing Redding into third.

Redding surged past Toprak on Lap 11 to move back into second before he applied the pressure on Rea.

Redding passed Rea heading into Turn 6 in lap 14, forcing the five-time champion out wide.

Rea would finish in second ahead of Razgatlioglu despite a last-gasp charge from Chaz Davies.

Play Icon
WATCH

Scott Redding secures maiden World Superbike win at Jerez

00:01:58

THE TOP SIX

1. Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati)

2. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +1.147

3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +2.252

4. Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +2.699

5. Loris Baz (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +3.301

6. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team GOELEVEN) +6.367

Superbikes

Scott Redding wins thrilling Superbike World Championship Superpole in Jerez

5 HOURS AGO
Superbikes

Loris Baz leads the way in Jerez free practice

7 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Superbikes
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On