Scott Redding wins thrilling Superbike World Championship Superpole in Jerez

Scott Redding
Image credit: Getty Images
Scott Redding fought off Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes to take the first Superpole session of the restarted Superbike World Championship.
- World Superbike in 2019 - Races of the year
- World Superbike: Big crash, drama and comedy - Looking back at Phillip Island
Redding claimed the first pole by just 0.034 seconds in a tense battle at the front, while Championship leader Alex Lowes finished in 14th.
Loris Baz leads the way in Jerez free practice
Redding kept his composure to hold off a late challenge from five-time champion Jonathan Rea, who made a last-gasp effort to move into second.
Rea started the final lap seemingly faster before backing midway through the lap.
Tom Sykes finished third to make it an all-British podium, the first time one nationality has locked out the front row at Jerez.
SUPERPOLE TOP SIX
1.) Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) 1’38.736
2.) Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.034
3.) Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +0.040
4.) Michael van der Mark (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +0.262
5.) Toprak Razgatlioglu (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +0.472
6.) Loris Baz (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.478