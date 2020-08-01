Scott Redding wins thrilling Superbike World Championship Superpole in Jerez

Scott Redding fought off Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes to take the first Superpole session of the restarted Superbike World Championship.

Redding claimed the first pole by just 0.034 seconds in a tense battle at the front, while Championship leader Alex Lowes finished in 14th.

Redding kept his composure to hold off a late challenge from five-time champion Jonathan Rea, who made a last-gasp effort to move into second.

Rea started the final lap seemingly faster before backing midway through the lap.

Tom Sykes finished third to make it an all-British podium, the first time one nationality has locked out the front row at Jerez.

SUPERPOLE TOP SIX

1.) Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) 1’38.736

2.) Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.034

3.) Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +0.040

4.) Michael van der Mark (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +0.262

5.) Toprak Razgatlioglu (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +0.472

6.) Loris Baz (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.478

