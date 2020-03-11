The round, originally scheduled for March 27-29 is the second WSBK race weekend in a row set to be rescheduled.

The Qatar World Superbike round, originally scheduled for March 13-15, was postponed as a large section of the top class were unable to enter the country, unless taken directly to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

THe Spanish round will now be moved to 23rd-25th October whilst the French round has also been moved, to 2nd-4th October.

"With ongoing external factors of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the following changes have been made to the 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship calendar." A statement read.

"The FIM, Circuit Officials & Dorna WSBK Organization informs that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the following changes are to be made regarding the 2020 WorldSBK Calendar, with rounds being rescheduled to later dates.

"Rescheduled:

"Pirelli Spanish Round (previously 27th – 29th March) rescheduled for 23rd – 25th October.

"Pirelli French Round* (previously 25th – 27th September) rescheduled 2nd – 4th October.

"The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization is working extensively with Circuits and Government Officials following up the situation in each country and will inform accordingly in due course if there are further changes to the 2020 Calendar.

"Further updates to follow soon."